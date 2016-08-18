StreamGuys and ENCO Begin Partnership

BAYSIDE, CALIF.—StreamGuys and ENCO are entering into a new partnership that will focus on the tightening of automation and streaming workflows, the companies announced in a press release. The companies plan to offer a single system that will integrate advertising options, video resources and virtualized platforms in the cloud.

Enco Visual Radio

As part of the partnership, StreamGuys will host live streaming, podcasting and monetization services, while ENCO will deliver multichannel audio, video and metadata from its DAD radio automation, MOM TV automation and Visual Radio systems to StreamGuys’ cloud-based CDN architecture. The companies will promote each other’s products and services in ongoing sales initiatives, according to the press release.

StreamGuys President Kiriki Delany specifies that the integration between the two companies will provide playout and monetization services including ad insertion options and metadata triggering. StreamGuys will also offer multi-format encoding to deliver ENCO program content to web, mobile and OTT devices.

Ken Frommert, ENCO general manager, says that a main goal of the partnership is to help terrestrial broadcasters extent their over-the-air signal to audiences that consume radio and TV through fixed and mobile streaming.