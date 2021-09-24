Streamers Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Among Top Brands for Consumer Loyalty

NEW YORK—In a sign that streaming media has become a major part of the lives of many consumers, the new Brand Keys 2021 Loyalty Leaders List of the brands who rank the highest with consumers for brand loyalty, included two streaming services in the top six and six in the top 50.

Only two TV networks were included in the top 50 and no pay TV operators or internet providers made the list, though AT&T Wireless was ranked #39.

This year’s survey, a cross-category examination of brand loyalty conducted by the Brand Keys, a brand loyalty and customer engagement research consultancy, included 1,260 brands in 112 categories.

Among the streamers, Netflix was on top at #3, followed by Amazon (#5), Disney+ (#6), Hulu (#18), Apple TV (#26), and HBO Max (#40).

Only two TV networks made the top 40: Fox News (#28) and MSNBC (#31).

Among social media, Instagram led at #9, followed by YouTube (#16), TikTok (#21), Facebook (#29) and Twitter (#38).

The highest ranked brand overall was Amazon’s online retail operation (#1), followed by Apple (#3) and Netflix (#3).

“This year’s loyalty rankings describe a desperate desire by the consumer for a return to normalcy,” noted Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys founder and president. “Over the past year loyalty has experienced a COVID-induced medical and marketplace trial-by-fire, the toughest test of customer loyalty we’ve measured in nearly forty years conducting loyalty research.”

Loyalty metrics are always predictive of future consumer behavior. “It’s axiomatic. The more loyalty, the better the behavior shown toward a brand. The better behavior, the stronger a brand’s bottom line,” added Passikoff.