StorerTV Partners With U.K.-based Rights Tracker



MEQUON, WISC.: StorerTV, a specialist in program and contract management software, announced a partnership with U.K.-based rights management system developer, Rights Tracker.



Rights Tracker provides content owners, distributers and producers with a suite of web-based applications for managing titles and licenses, international sales, royalties, contributor rights, inventories, forecasting and reporting.



Rights Tracker and StorerTV have partnered to become a global resource for all media content and rights management solutions. StorerTV¹s core product, the Storer Information Management System, is back-office software for broadcasters and cable operaters around the world to schedule programs, monitor the rights of acquired programs, and manage program financials like amortization and forecasting.



Rights Tracker allows content producers and distributers similar abilities using an intuitive web-based platform available on three tier levels: Rights Tracker Enterprise, a customized solution for large-scale companies; Rights Tracker Express, an out-of-the-box application; and Rights Tracker Producer, a slimmed-down version of Rights Tracker that can be upgraded as required.



