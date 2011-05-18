StorerTV Automates Rights Management

Peter Storer

Twenty-five years ago, when Peter Storer, founded his eponymous rights management company, a TV station may have had 1,000 or so pieces of content to track. It was done on index cards, he said.



Now, StorerTV provides software systems that track media rights across plays and platforms, and generate audit reports for the asking.



The company this year introduced two systems: CentriX and QuantiX. The first can be integrated into the workflow to automate program scheduling, transcoding and multiplatform distribution.



CentriX has Web interfaces for monitoring automated processes, and it can be set up to send alerts via email and/or text. QuantiX tracks contracts across multiple databases for simplified and immediate rights approvals.



CBS, Raycom and Disney run Storer systems. DirecTV uses the software to track video-on-demand. Weigel Broadcasting uses StorerTV software to run Channel 58 in Milwaukee from its headquarters in Chicago, Peter Storer said. © 2011 NAB



