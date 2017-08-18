Steve Wasserman to Retire from Scripps

CINCINNATI—Steve Wasserman will be hanging it up at the end of the year, as E.W. Scripps’ vice president and divisional general manager has announced he will retire, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Wasserman has been with Scripps since 2008, beginning as the general manager for WPTV in West Palm Beach, Fla. He became divisional GM in 2012. In his 45 year career in the broadcast industry, he has also worked for Post-Newsweek Stations (now Graham Media Group) and as the news director for WCBS in New York City.

Throughout his career, Wasserman has been honored with regional Emmy Awards and received the Silver Circle Award for Career Achievement from the Suncoast chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.