Stenna Group in Brazil Chooses PlayBox Neo for Streaming Channels

SÃO PAULO, Brazil—The largest independent TV broadcast organization in Brazil has chosen Playbox Neo media production and playout technology to support newly launched streaming channels, the company said today.

Stenna Group will use four new PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box units in two-plus-two main and backup configuration as well as SafeBox Neo and LixtBox Neo-20 modules, the company said.

“We needed a solution that would integrate with our existing server network and operate transparently,” says Stenna Group CFO and CTO Fabio Buhr. “PlayBox Neo was the logical choice given its proven track record here in Brazil and globally.”

Pointing to the user friendliness of its interface, Buhr said the UI offers several notable advantages. “The user interface allows every aspect of the scheduling and playout routine to be managed quickly from a single desktop,” he said. “The display is eye-friendly, easy-to-learn and ergonomically efficient with all the tools necessary for each step of the process immediately to [at] hand.”

Besides its support of automated alerts when a source freezes or gaps appear in the schedule, PlayBox Neo offers a user environment geared to 24/7 transmission, he said, adding that the platform even allows the freedom for playout staff to work remotely if required.

“We particularly appreciate the modularity of PlayBox Neo’s product range as this allows us to configure solutions that match our current business model while retaining the flexibility to respond to future demands on a workflow,” he said.

SafeBox Neo is a turnkey playout server solution for broadcasting single or multiple television channels in HD or UHD. It provides a seamless workflow to keep a channel on-air by combining scheduling, ingest, playout, title and rolling-text management and interactive graphics within one module. It also offers remote tools to enhance QC checks, preparation and monitoring. The output can be SDI or IP-streamed.

ListBox Neo-20 provides the editing facilities required for playlist creation, such as search, cut/copy/paste, multi-selection editing, ordering facilities and playlist printing. Each offers multiple levels of undo/redo. The integrated clip trimmer allows unnecessary segments to be removed as well as clip splitting and last-minute order reversal within the same clip. It can even be used to edit the on-air playlist.

Neo distribution partner CIS Group, based in São Paulo, negotiated the deal. CIS Group also will train Stenna Group on use of the new technology.