Statista: Super Bowl Ad Rates Double in a Decade

HAMBURG, GERMANY—According to statistics portal Statista, the average rate for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl broadcast rose from $2.4 million in 2007 to $4.8 million in 2016, “making it by far the most expensive time slot U.S. television has to offer—a 30-second spot during the Academy Award ceremony is less than half the price.” The site noted that last year’s Super Bowl TV ad spend in the U.S. came to $445 million, including pre- and post-game programming. “According to Kantar Media that is roughly equivalent to the combined ad revenue of the four major broadcast networks in an average week.”