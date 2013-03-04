StarTech.com’s Wireless HD Extender Kit Enables HD Connections

LOCKBOURNE, OHIO—StarTech.com, a manufacturer of connectivity parts has announced the release of a new Wireless HD Extender Kit, which enables users to wirelessly transmit a high-definition audio and video signal from an HDMI source device to a HD display or projector up to 100 feet (30m) away.



The kit comprises a WHDI compliant Wireless HD transmitter unit and receiver unit, as well as an infrared remote control for added convenience. The wireless HD extender delivers full 1080p high-definition video, as well as 7.1 digital audio and Infrared.



The Wireless HD Extender Kit also features a pure hardware design, with no software or drivers to install.



It is available from CDW, Newegg.com, Amazon.com, PC Connection and Insight and will also be distributed by Ingram Micro, Synnex, D&H, Tech Data and ASI.



