StarHub Deploys Live Streaming With Broadpeak

RENNES, FRANCE —Singapore-based StarHub has deployed Broadpeak’s BkM100 Mediator CDN manager and BkS300 multiformat video streaming servers to power its live video services.



Utilizing Broadpeak’s flexible and customizable CDN and video server solutions, StarHub can cost-effectively deliver live television content in a variety of adaptive streaming formats, including Apple HTTP Live Streaming.



“Broadpeak solutions now enable us to support HLS adaptive bitrate streaming, ensuring for the first time that we can deliver high-quality video in this popular format to our customers,” said Lin Shu Fen, head of home solutions for StarHub. “Broadpeak CDN management and streaming server solutions dramatically improve the quality of our live television services in addition to providing us with the flexibility to support additional applications like VOD without having to make costly changes to our global architecture.”



Designed to handle multiplatform content delivery, Broadpeak’s BkS300 servers streamline the delivery of video over managed or open Internet networks to a wide range of devices. The platform provides operators with a unified solution for video streaming in popular formats, such as Microsoft Silverlight Smooth Streaming and Apple HLS, for both live and on-demand applications, enabling the provider to add VOD functionality.



BkM100 streamlines content delivery based on the type of service and customer location. By continuously monitoring the popularity of content based on usage patterns, it automatically pushes popular content to the edge of the servers, while long-tail content remains on the larger central library, lowering storage use and operating expenses.



“Leveraging adaptive bitrate technologies, Broadpeak’s content delivery network solutions and video streaming servers ensure optimal viewing quality for end users while minimizing CAPEX and OPEX for content providers,” said Broadpeak CEO Jacques Le Mancq. “As StarHub expands its OTT video service offering, Broadpeak solutions will easily scale without sacrificing video quality.”



