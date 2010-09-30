“Star Wars” in 3D to Hit Theaters in 2012

LOS ANGELES: “Star Wars” will return to theaters next year in 3D, according to several reports. Thirty-three years after what became George Lucas’s tour de force was originally unveiled to an adoring public, it’s set to return in the latest format. Lucasfilm and Twentieth Century Fox announced the plan yesterday, Reuters said.



All six films will be released in story order instead of based on their original release dates. “Episode I: The Phantom Menace” will be first, on deck for 2012. The films are being converted to 3D at Lucasfilm's Industrial Light Magic.



Lucas’s series of “Star Wars” movies launched with the eponymous episode in 1977. “The Empire Strikes Back” followed in 1980, and the next sequel, “Return of the Jedi,” came in 1983. These were considered episodes IV, V and VI, respectively. Episodes I, II and II were released in 1999, 2002 and 2005 respectively.