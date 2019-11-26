Standard Media Buys Nine Waypoint, Vision TV Stations for $59M

NASHVILLE—Standard Media Group is buying nine TV stations in six markets from Waypoint Media and Vision Communications for $59.2 million, the station group announced.

The TV stations include:

WGBC-TV in Meridian, Miss., (Fox and NBC affiliate);

WHPM-LD in Hattiesburg, Miss., (Fox affiliate);

WNBJ-LD in Jackson, Tenn., (NBC);

KJNB-LD and KJNE-LD in Jonesboro, Ark., (Fox and CBS);

WPBI-LD in Lafayette, Ind., (Fox and NBC);

WPBY-LD in Lafayette, Ind., (ABC);

WYDC-TV in Elmira/Corning, N.Y., (Fox); and

WJKP in Elmira/Corning, N.Y., (MyNet)

The deal also includes Waypoint’s news production operations in Little Rock, Ark., and a combination of 15 FM and AM radio stations owned by Star City Broadcasting in Lafayette, Ind., and Sound Communications in Olean and Elmira/Corning, N.Y.

“This is the second acquisition Standard Media has announced in 2019, and we are looking forward to adding these stations to our expanding broadcast group,” said Deb McDermott, Standard Media’s CEO. “We are also excited to begin working with the talented teams in each of these markets. Waypoint and Vision have been successful in building these station groups, and our focus will be on continued growth with a focus on quality news.”

In May, Standard Media Group announced the purchase of Citadel stations in Providence, R.I., and Lincoln, Neb.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. It is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

More information is available on the Standard Media Group website.