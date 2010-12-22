Stagetec, Audinate enter partnership

Audinate and Stagetec have announced a partnership in which Audinate’s Dante digital media networking technology will be incorporated into a range of Stagetec products. Stagetec is a supplier of digital mixing consoles and audio routing systems for the broadcast and live theater markets, while Audinate specializes in the transport of high-quality media over standard IT networks. Audinate’s Dante technology comes in both software and hardware form factors.

Stagetec was recently awarded the 2010 Emmy Primetime Engineering Award for its NEXUS digital audio routing system. In particular, the committee of the 62nd Emmy Awards emphasized the quality of the True-Match converter, which ensures realistic signal conversion from analog to the digital domain.

“Audio over IP is the future. We have been looking for an integrated solution, and Audinate’s Dante is the answer,” said Klaus-Peter Scholz, Stagetec’s managing director. "It’s important to us that we partner with a company that understands not just audio, but that has an expert understanding of IP networking as we develop new products.”

