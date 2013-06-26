Stagebox HD Broadcast Production Tech to be used at the Glastonbury Festival

FLEET, ENGLAND — The BBC will use Stagebox High-Definition production technology for its upcoming broadcasts from Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts at Worthy Farm, Pilton in Somerset, from June 26-30.



L2Tek is a licensee of the cost-saving Stagebox camera-mounted IP connectivity device, which was developed by BBC Research and Development. Stagebox is a compact unit that takes HD video and audio from a camera or other SDI source, together with Genlock, timecode, tally, talkback and camera control information, and transmits it over a time-synchronised network using standard IP protocols.



Stagebox technology uses low-cost Cat6 wiring, switches and routers, rather than SDI networks. In addition, improvements can be made to workflow efficiency to the extent that Stagebox can be used to realize virtual outside broadcast productions using multiple cameras controlled remotely from anywhere with an Internet connection. The BBC will be able to edit and produce the broadcast video and audio from the various stages at Glastonbury remotely from offices in London, thus requiring a smaller team on site.



In a Stagebox-enabled production environment, high-quality 100Mbps AVCi program content is made instantaneously available across a local or wide area network, integrating seamlessly into the post-production workflow in a format that allows direct editing or storage without loss of quality through transcoding.



