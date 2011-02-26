S&T to announce improved support for interactive-TV applications at NAB Show

UK interactive-TV specialist Strategy & Technology (S&T) will show a range of products and solutions for interactive TV, EPGs and on-demand/catch-up TV at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas April. These include the RedKey 3 DTV receiver client software, which supports execution of interactive applications conforming to the HbbTV specification and various MHEG-5 profiles. RedKey 3 integrates the NetFront browser from ACCESS with HbbTV signalling and S&T's DSM-CC client.

S&T also will show its rule-based TSProcessor, which provides ETV/EBIF application monitoring and management for broadcasters and cable headends. TSProcessor reads transport streams that contain ETV applications and provides detailed analysis of ETV events and content. TSProcessor allows rules to be defined to drop, modify or replace applications to provide controlled application deployment and protect local multiplex bit rate allocations.

