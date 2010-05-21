SSL Gravity adds compatibility with Rorke Data Galaxy storage system

The newly formed SSL DV video production division of Solid State Logic has announced that its Gravity media asset management system family of products now supports Galaxy HDX3 RAID storage from Rorke Data and InfiniVault secure archive storage from ProStor Systems for compliance monitoring.

An ideal complement to the SSL Gravity product line, the Rorke Data Galaxy HDX3 RAID storage system delivers the performance for mission-critical and data-intensive environments.

According to Rorke Data, the RAID engine’s new dual processors, along with the doubling of the disk drive backplane interface speeds, increases performance by at least 40 percent over the previous HDX2.

Compliance monitoring, recording and archiving is a major requirement for many broadcast, government, education and corporate applications, making secure data archiving a must-have feature for Gravity. ProStor’s InfiniVault offers cost-effective, long-term storage of digital information, where the drive rack includes RDX removable-disk technology that provides all the access and performance benefits of online storage with the economic benefits of offline storage.

ProStor InfiniVault is designed to help automate business rules associated with corporate policies, government regulations and legal requirements necessary for compliance applications.