SSIMWAVE Unveils Live Monitor SRT Protocol Support
By Phil Kurz
The company also has joined the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Alliance
WATERLOO, Canada—SSIMWAVE today launched new decode capabilities that enable detection and measurement of viewer experiences in content distributed using the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol and announced it has joined the SRT Alliance.
There is a void in monitoring video experiences associated with cloud-based distribution, especially for live content, the company said.
The SSIMWAVE Live Monitor, however, enables content providers and distributors using SRT to achieve visibility into the health of cloud-delivered video and audio streams. Live Monitor offers the ability to detect and correct video freezes, macroblocking and other problems to ensure an optimal viewing experience, the company said.
“As more and more streamed experiences move to the cloud, providers need technologies that enable broadcast-level performance and quality,” said Carlos Hernandez, chief revenue officer for SSIMWAVE.
“SSIMWAVE Live Monitor’s support for SRT will make it possible for the first time for providers using a leading cloud-based transport protocol to utilize measurement and metrics that are directly correlated to the human visual system,” he said.
More information is available on the SSIMWAVE website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
