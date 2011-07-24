SPX unveils new low-power antennas

SPX Communication Technology has introduced its new DLP-V and TLP-BB series of low-power antennas, designed to provide broadcasters with economical choices for low-power TV applications. These include distributed transmission systems (DTS), gap fillers, mobile media broadcasting and translators.

A cost-effective supplement to the TLP series of antennas, the low-power, single-channel slotted DLP-V series features 30 percent vertical polarization to increase signal penetration for gap-filling scenarios and a more reliable signal. Offering an eight-bay, single-module design, the antenna provides 1.7kW input power and beam tilt of 1.5 degrees.

The TLP-BB broadband antenna can be used to multiplex numerous low-power stations due to its broadband width of 60MHz (up to 10 channels wide) with a VSWR of less than 1.15. The antenna offers a 12-bay, double-module design with two six-bay slotted antenna sections fed with a common power divider, cables and line hangers for multiple-channel operations. The TLP-BB offers seven kW power input and beam tilt of two degrees.

Offering either horizontal or elliptical polarization, the non-pressurized DLP-V and pressurized TLP-BB are stand-alone products that feature simple mechanical designs for ease of installation. The antenna structures can withstand wind speeds of 125mph and feature low-profile slot covers for environmental protection.

Standard mounting hardware is provided in pipe sizes from 1-1/4in to 4-1/2in and angle leg size from 1-1/2in to 3in. The DLP-V offers a single standard 7/8in EIA input, and the TLP-BB features a standard 3-1/8in EIA input. The DLP-V is available with standard directional Azimuth pattern options, while the TLP-BB is available in B or M Azimuth patterns.