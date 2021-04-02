Spring TV 2021 Summits to Take Place April 26-30

WASHINGTON—Spring TV week is returning for 2021, with three summits being brought to you by TV Tech, Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. Filling the program will be the Advanced Advertising Summit, the Next TV Summit and the FAST Summit.

Spring TV brings together innovators and thought-leaders to share insights on the trends and developments taking place in the fast-paced television industry. This virtual series is designed to help industry professionals gain new perspectives—delivering clear and actionable insights to advance careers and companies.

The FAST Summit will kick off the week on April 26. Standing for Free Ad-Supported Streamed Television, FAST is a growing sector of the industry. The summit will assess the current landscape, explore what platforms are drawing audiences and look at upcoming trends.

The Advanced Advertising Summit will run from April 27-28, with a focus on the next generation of advertising experiences that have become a key part of the shift to the new digital economy.

The Next TV Summit closes out the week (April 29-30), tackling the business of streaming video. Industry leading executives will discuss the most pressing economic, operational and technological issues facing the business of video.