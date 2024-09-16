Spring Media, Pixellot Partner On Dutch Hockey League Production

STOCKHOLM—Spring Media, an international full-service sports agency offering production and streaming services, marketing and rights management, has inked a deal with Pixellot, an AI-automated video and data solutions provider for sports, to produce Eredivisie, the Netherlands’ highest level professional ice hockey league.

The multi-year agreement gives Spring Media the exclusive rights to produce and distribute all games from the top Men’s Dutch ice hockey league over the next five seasons using Pixellot’s AI-automated multi-camera production technology. Spring Media will present the games on its OTT platform powered by Staylive, Pixellot said.

The deal also gives all league clubs access to the Pixellot system for their own purposes so they can stream youth games and games of teams at other levels, it said.

"The Eredivisie has been eagerly awaiting a broadcast partner that can take us to that next level in showcasing all the hard work and talent of our elite players, coaches and teams," said Theo van Gerwen, CEO of the IJshockey Federation "Pixellot and Spring Media represent that ideal combination of innovative technology and an engaging fan-focused streaming platform that will finally give our supporters the wall-to-wall live coverage they crave."

Spring Media offers a glass-to-glass solution to rightsholders across all sports tiers. It has advised several leagues across the Nordics and is expanding into other territories, it said.

"We are excited to be partnering with Pixellot on this long-term growth endeavor, showcasing a league that we deem undervalued and with great potential,” said Maxime Devillaz, head of marketing and communications at Spring Media. “We pride ourselves in being production agnostic, always working with the most fitting solution on the market for our clients’ needs, and we’re confident that this partnership with Pixellot will be a key component to the growth of Dutch ice hockey.”

More information is available on the Pixellot and Spring Media websites.