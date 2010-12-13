Sportvision Acquires PVI

CHICAGO, ILL.: Sportvision today announced it acquired “certain intellectual property, assets and contractual relationships from PVI Virtual Media Services, LLC, “enabling Sportvision to commercially provide all PVI products and services both domestically and internationally.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



PVI is a Lawrenceville, N.J. provider of virtual insertion technology. Sportvision does interactive sports graphics like the 1st & Ten line used in National Football League games. The deal gives Sportvision a license to use PVI’s intellectual property and patents, which were concurrently sold to a third party. Sportvision also received the rights to continue to offer all existing PVI products and services.