Spin Digital Integrates Zixi SDVP

WALTHAM, Mass.—Spin Digital has integrated the Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform into its live encoding and playback solutions.

Together, the solutions offer the live encoding, compute efficient playback and transport performance to unlock new immersive viewing experiences, including up to 8K/HDR resolution, efficient HEVC and VVC compression and VR/AR optimized video delivered with error-free reliability and ultra-low latency, Zixi said.

Spin Digital’s live encoding and playback solutions enable ultra-high resolution 4K, 8K and 16K video processing with support for high dynamic range, high frame rate, wide color gamut and 360-degree video and virtual reality.

Integration of Zixi with the Spin Enc Live, Spin Player HEVC and Spin Player VVC products, enables reliable transport of these high-performance streams that can leverage network bonding, enabling live video to span seamlessly across multiple networks to maximize available bandwidth and add resiliency and enhanced protections, including Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS) connection security and live content encryption support, it said.

Users leveraging the Spin Digital live encoders can now accept as well as broadcast from Zixi-enabled live sources and to Zixi Broadcaster target destinations. This enables users to deliver high-quality content with greater bandwidth efficiency at lower latencies and with increased reliability. Dynamic Forward Error Correction (FEC) and Automatic Repeat Request (ARQ) combine to ensure reliable delivery without adding significant latency while maximizing available bandwidth for content delivery. The bandwidth efficiency and error-free delivery included with the integrated solution are vital for supporting advanced UHD/8K video applications, it said.

"Spin Digital is leading the charge in to the next generation of media and entertainment applications, and we are thrilled to be able to deliver this joint best-of-breed experience," said John Wastcoat, senior vice president of alliances and marketing at Zixi. "Spin Digital has an excellent reputation for next-generation innovation with their dynamic, feature rich offerings, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”