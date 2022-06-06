Speechmatics, ENCO Partner on New Captioning Solution

CAMBRIDGE, U.K. & NOVI, Mi.—Speechmatics has announced that ENCO has chosen its Autonomous Speech Recognition (ASR) technology for ENCO’s new enCaption5 automated captioning and transcription solution.

This partnership will enable AV professionals, content producers, and broadcasters to create highly accurate transcripts, adding closed or open captions to both live and pre-recorded AV content regardless of the speaker’s demographic, age, gender, accent, dialect or location, the companies said.

“Speechmatics’ core technology is without a doubt the most accurate of the AI speech-to-text engines available,” said Ken Frommert, president of ENCO. “More than just fantastic technology, however, Speechmatics has also been a great partner. We worked with them previously on enCaption4 and they have been very responsive to our feedback, helping us drive the enCaption platform forward to meet the unique needs of our markets and customers. We’re excited to use their latest technology for enCaption5.”

Speechmatics are global experts in deep learning and speech recognition working with solution and service providers to integrate into their stack regardless of their industry or use case. Speechmatics’ technology is trained on huge amounts of unlabeled data without the need for human intervention, delivering a far more comprehensive understanding of all voices and dramatically reducing both AI Bias and errors in speech recognition.

The fifth generation enCaption5 harnesses Speechmatics’ technology in a cloud-native architecture – which can also be deployed in hybrid or on-premises workflows – and an intuitive user interface optimized for professional AV deployments, broadcast environments, and conversational AI applications.

In addition, enCaption5 offers such features as integration with external vocabulary sources; AV signal input and output; media indexing and search; confidence scoring; and the ability to review and edit transcripts – with manual refinements automatically updating the system’s word filters to improve future accuracy. enCaption5 also offers an open, advanced API for third-party developers, and is backed by world-class, U.S.-based support.

ENCO will be leveraging the entire suite of Speechmatics’ market-leading features for enCaption5. These include:

Coverage of 34 languages

Advanced Punctuation

Custom Dictionary (the ability to add context specific words to the Speechmatics dictionary in real-time) and

Entity Formatting (consistently and more accurately interpret how entities such as numbers, currencies, and addresses should appear in written form)