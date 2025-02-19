Spectrum Business Launches New Flexible Packages, Boosts Internet Speeds

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter’s Spectrum Business has announced new packages, pricing, improved internet speeds for new business customers and free internet speed lifts for some current business customers.

The company reported that the moves are part of its plans to extend its “Customer Commitment” efforts, which launched last September to residential customers, to its small business consumers. The operator’s Customer Commitment includes delivering reliability, transparency and outstanding service, backed by money-back guarantees to small business customers, the company reported.

The Customer Commitment was launched last year at a time when cable operators faced increased competition from 5G fixed wireless services that have cost them broadband internet subs.

“We understand the unique challenges small businesses face, and the important role our internet, mobile and video services play in the success of their day-to-day operations,” said Adam Ray, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Spectrum. “We created new, flexible packages with faster internet speeds and price guarantees to give small businesses more options to choose the Spectrum connectivity services they need to thrive.”

The company’s new, flexible pricing and packaging for Business customers also includes guaranteed pricing for up to three years when multiple services are bundled with Ultra or Gig Internet, whole-dollar prices and more package options. It also said that it is providing faster internet speeds for some existing Spectrum Business customers.

As part of the changes, new small business customers can get Spectrum Business Internet with 500 Mbps starting speeds for $40/month for 12 months when bundled with any two other business products, including Spectrum Business Voice, Business Connect, Spectrum Mobile or Business TV. In addition, they can get a three-year price guarantee if they level up to 750 Mbps or 1 Gig speeds as part of that bundle. Current Spectrum Business Ultra Internet customers will see their download speeds increase automatically by 25% at no additional cost – from 600 Mbps to 750 Mbps.

“Our small business customers play a vital role in the communities we serve,” added Cliff Hagan, Executive Vice President, Customer Operations for Spectrum. “By extending our first-of-its kind Customer Commitment to them, we are promising businesses reliable connectivity, transparency and an exceptional experience they can depend on to continue serving their customers, and if we fall short, we’ll make it right with money-back guarantees.”

Spectrum described the Business Customer Commitment as follows:

“Reliable Connectivity: We are committed to keeping our customers connected 100% of the time. If a business’ neighborhood experiences an outage of Spectrum services that lasts more than two hours, our agents will give a credit for that full day (excluding power outages, natural disasters and overnight scheduled maintenance).

"Exceptional Service: We are committed to providing exceptional customer experiences. We provide 24/7, 100% U.S.-based customer service support; if a business customer needs help or a professional installation, a technician will be available within 4 hours if requested before 5 p.m.

"If a business customer is not completely satisfied with any of their services within the first 30 days, we’ll give them their money back. If a business customer is not completely satisfied with their new mobile device within the first 14 days, we’ll give them their money back.

"Transparency at Every Step: We will provide clear and simple pricing and timely communications. If we identify a service interruption in a business customer’s area, we will notify them within 15 minutes and work as quickly as possible to resolve it.

"We do not have annual contracts for any of our small business services.

"Aways Improving: We will listen to our business customers’ feedback to improve our products and customer service.

"We are building a network capable of delivering symmetrical and multi-gigabit speeds to meet the connectivity demands of today and tomorrow.

"We will continue to deliver greater value and flexibility, providing them the fastest wireless and WiFi speeds on a network that can support up to 200 devices today and more in the future – designed, owned and operated in the USA. We are expanding our network to reach more than 1.7 million unserved and underserved businesses and homes across the country."