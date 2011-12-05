Spectra Logic develops 3.6 exabyte storage system

According to research firm IDC, in 2011 the amount of information created and replicated will surpass 1800 exabytes, growing by a factor of nine in just five years.

With this ever-increasing demand in mind, Spectra Logic has unveiled what it calls the world’s highest capacity storage system, the Spectra T-Finity. This high-capacity, enterprise tape library can store more than 3.6 exabytes of data. Powered by Spectra’s BlueScale 12 unified software management component, a single T-Finity library can expand to 40 frames for a capacity of up to 50,000 tape cartridges. In a library complex, up to eight libraries can be clustered using Spectra’s skyway technology for a capacity of up to 400,000 tape cartridges.

The Spectra T-Finity with TeraPack media storage supports Redundant Arrays of Independent Tapes (RAIT) and provides enhanced performance, reliability and data integrity capabilities. It accommodates both LTO and IBM TS1140 technology tape drives.

Exascale storage is defined as a storage system that is contiguously accessible and scalable to more than an exabyte of capacity. New data storage strategies built on highly scalable tape-based storage systems are necessary to offer the paradigm shift needed to meet these burgeoning data storage needs.

Spectra Logic’s new exascale storage capabilities are designed to help organizations safely store and manage massive amounts of data required for Big Data and Cloud storage applications.

“The ‘Big Data’ trend is driving technology requirements in applications ranging from enterprise data centers to academic supercomputing labs,” said Addison Snell, CEO of Intersect360 Research. “The next generation of exascale data will require capabilities that not only provide sufficient capacity, but also deliver the speed, reliability, and data integrity features to match the needs of these environments.”

BlueScale 12 capability is now available on all Spectra T-Series tape libraries, providing a common user interface across Spectra’s entire range of tape libraries from the entry-level T50e; distributed level T120; mid- range T200, T380 and T680; and enterprise scale T950 and T-Finity libraries.