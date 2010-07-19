South Africa’s M-Net selects Omneon media storage and processing platform

Electronic Media Network Limited (M-Net), South Africa’s first private subscription television service, is expanding its Omneon installation to include two Spectrum media server systems and a MediaGrid active storage system.

Integrated into M-Net’s Johannesburg facility by Omneon’s local partner and systems integrator Inala Broadcast, the resulting Omneon media storage and processing platform will support playout of M-Net’s short-form content, which is broadcast to 3.6 million subscribers in 41 countries across Africa.

Content is ingested onto M-Net’s existing Omneon Spectrum media server systems and stored onto a 216TB Omneon MediaGrid system, the first such system installed in South Africa. Harris D-Series automation moves content for M-Net’s originated channels to the new Spectrum server for playout as required.

When M-Net first created its digital archives, the broadcaster used the Omneon Spectrum media server to enable ingest of more than 200,000 hours of content. That project represented the largest such installation in Africa. Now, as M-Net extends its digital media workflow to accommodate playout, it chose the Omneon platform to support the entire broadcast chain.