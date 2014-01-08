Sound Devices Production Video Recorders Get in Sync With Firmware Update

REEDSBURG, WIS. — Sound Devices has released its latest firmware update, v.1.50, for its Pix 260i Production Video Recorder.



Pix 260i recorders replace tape-based video decks, while offering 32 tracks of audio recording and playback. The latest firmware, available as a free download to Pix 260i users, further streamlines production workflows.



For applications with multiple, grouped units, v.1.50 allows for frame-synchronized control for record, play, stop and pause functions. It also features advanced metadata editing enhancements, including the ability to edit scene, take, note, track name and circle metadata for the current take, next take or previous takes. Metadata edits now apply to all drives selected for recording. Scene/take edits update the embedded bEXT /iXML metadata and the file name when the File Name Format is set to “Reel-Scene-Take” or “Scene-Take.” Audio-only mode offers an additional audio-specific LCD view, which includes metering, file name, scene/take, timecode, ABS time, track names, sample rate, bit-depth and drive remaining time.



V.1.50 also features an updated method for preventing file corruption in the event of power loss during recording. It also introduces record and playback of SDI Source ID metadata. With the latest firmware, File OSD Field now shows Poly versus Mono WAV, and several keyboard shortcuts are now available for transport controls in PixNET.



The Pix 260i supplies features and tools needed by production companies looking to migrate to file-based recording and playback environments. It records QuickTime video files in either Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD formats and sound-only files in either monophonic or polyphonic WAV format. Video files recorded with Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD are ready for editing directly from the recorder in common editing environments. The Pix 260i supports Apple ProRes 4444 through its 12-bit, 4:4:4 3G-SDI I/O. Users can also play out files from the Pix 260i for real-time applications.



Sound Devices has infused the Pix 260i with 32-track audio recording and playback capabilities. In addition to 16 channels of embedded SDI audio and eight channels of HDMI audio, the Pix 260i also accepts eight channels of line-level analog I/O and eight channels of AES digital audio. Using Audinate’s Dante audio-over-Ethernet protocol, the Pix 260i can accept and transmit up to 32 channels of audio over Ethernet.



Files are recorded either simultaneously or sequentially on up to four separate drives, two front-panel Pix-Caddy slots and two rear-panel eSATAp connections. This redundancy coupled with standard Ethernet-based file transfer features further streamline the production workflow. Recording to multiple drives offers immediate file backup. Gigabit Ethernet network ports enable remote access to recorded files and the ability to transfer files quickly. In addition, the Pix-Caddy CF allows the 260i to record polyphonic WAV files directly to removable CompactFlash cards (audio poly mode only).



The Pix 260i can be controlled from browser-capable computers and tablets. When connected to a data network, transport controls and setup menu controls are available on PixNET. Multiple units can be grouped for simultaneous control.