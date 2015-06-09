Sound Devices Appoints Jennifer Conlin to Director of Marketing Communications

REEDSBURG, WIS.—Sound Devices has appointed Jennifer Conlin as director of marketing communications. Additionally, the company has promoted Paul Isaacs to director of product management and design and Ed Capp to the position of vice president of aales and marketing.



Conlin will oversee all strategic marketing and communications efforts for the company, further enhancing the visibility of its products throughout its extensive network of customers, resellers and distributors. She has a comprehensive marketing background, beginning her career at Starcom, a division of Leo Burnett. More recently, she has served as the director of marketing for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority; Global Product Manager, Lunar, GE Healthcare; and director of Online Partnerships at Shoutlet (previously Sway), among other prominent positions.