Sooners Tap Telecast Fiber Systems



OKLAHOMA CITY and WORCESTER, MASS: A suite of advanced fiber-optic transmission equipment from Telecast Fiber Systems is a core component in a newly launched HD master control facility for SoonerVision, the in-house production arm of the University of Oklahoma athletic department. Using just a few fibers of the campus-wide dark fiber network, Telecast Fiber Systems’ equipment provides transport of HD cameras and video, audio, control, and communication signals between each sports venue and the master control room.



With the recent completion of its new centrally located master control facility, SoonerVision is now a fully digital, 100 percent HD operation. This single control room is used to produce live, game-day entertainment productions at six of OU’s athletic venues spread across its 3,500-acre campus.



At each venue, Telecast Fiber Systems’ SMTPE Hybrid Elimination Devices enable SoonerVision’s Sony HDC-1400 cameras to be linked to their CCUs in the control room across campus while being powered locally. Three Sony PDW-F800 XDCAMs, used primarily for ENG applications, can be added to a multicamera production via Telecast Fiber Systems’ CopperHead 3200 camera-mounted transceivers, giving full studio capability to the camcorders.



In addition, three Sony HD-CP1 robotic cameras are equipped with Telecast Fiber Systems’ T-POV fiber-optic video/data transceiver links, enabling SoonerVision personnel to operate and power the cameras remotely, with Ethernet support.

