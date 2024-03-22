Sony’s Ci Media Cloud Launches New Advanced Watermark Security Package
The offering as available as an add-on to enterprise subscription plans
Sony has announced that it’s Ci Media Cloud has launched a new Advanced Watermark Security package that is designed to protect high-value content. The offering is available as an add-on with enterprise subscription plans.
In addition to the Advanced Watermark Security add-on, Ci offers burn-in watermarks on the platform. Also built natively into MediaBox, users, and guests can download shared images and videos with burn-in watermarks, expediting the editorial process.
With watermarking capabilities built natively into the Ci platform, studios, and content owners can reinforce the protection of their IP and streamline workflows by eliminating the need to manually move, copy, or process media, Sony reported.
Key Features of the package include:
- Watermarked Workspaces: Content owners can configure visual watermarks on all media files uploaded and stored in their Ci Workspaces. Watermarked Workspaces allows enterprise customers to streamline operations by standardizing a visual watermark while saving the time and effort of end users manually watermarking content individually.
- Forensic Watermarking: Ci has collaborated with NAGRA to build an integration with NexGuard to offer forensic watermarking. Built natively into Ci’s sharing tool, MediaBox, content owners can have peace of mind knowing they can trace every piece of shared video using a unique watermark ID.
Pricing and more information is available here
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.