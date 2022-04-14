Sony Unveils New PTZ Camera For Remote Communications, Monitoring

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics has introduced the SRG-X40UH PTZ camera with 4K Exmor R CMOS image sensor, zoom capability with a wide viewing angle and UVC and HDMI connectivity, the company said this week.

Planned for November availability, the new PTZ camera is well-suited to remote communication and monitoring in education, corporate and educational applications. Offering simple functionality and easy connections, the camera connects fast for live video streaming, the company said.

“Over the past two years, the world has witnessed and adapted to drastic changes in the way we work and learn. Such circumstances have created a pressing demand for efficient remote communication tools like our new SRG-X40UH PTZ camera, which multiple users can access anytime, anywhere with high reliability,” said Theresa Alesso, president of Imaging Products & Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics.

Offering an affordable 4K PTZ solution, the new camera delivers high image detail and quality with natural color reproduction. It offers high sensitivity and captures facial and other relevant details, even in low light. Oversampling from 4K delivers high image quality even in FHD, the company said.

The camera provides up to 40x zoom in FHD and 30x in 4K, combining Sony’s Clear Image Zoom technology and about a 70-degree-wide viewing angle to complement smooth and rapid PTZ movement.

A ceiling mount available. The camera also supports HDMI and UVC connectivity as well as PoE. It can be controlled via a VISCA/VISCA-over-IP command, Sony said.