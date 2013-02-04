Sony to Distribute TVUPacks in South America

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF – Sony Professional Latin America will distribute TVU Networks’ TVUPack family of live video and audio transmission products in the Latin America professional broadcast market.



PSLA will work with local resellers to deliver TVUPack solutions to broadcast customers in Central America, South America and the Caribbean, who will offer the suite of TVUPack backpack and camera mount cellular uplink solutions, including TVUPack Mini SE, a new fully-integrated wireless uplink solution for Sony shoulder camcorders.



“Sony has worked extensively to bring the most innovative industry-leading technologies to our customers, and TVUPack is a trusted, proven 3G/4G uplink solution,” said Luiz Padilha, vice president of sales and marketing at PSLA. “Because of the wide availability of 3G networks across the region and the deployment of LTE in areas such as Brazil and Argentina, we are eager to work with TVU to deliver the next step in live broadcast. With TVUPack, we can offer our customers a powerful, fully-integrated portable broadcast solution that can transmit live video from more places than has ever been possible.”



The TVUPack product line includes portable electronic newsgathering solutions that enable broadcasters to capture and broadcast live interviews and events in standard definition or HD over multiple 3G/4G cellular wireless networks, WiFi, WiMax and broadband global area network. TVUPack is a one-button operation ENG backpack, and provides broadcasters with low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live where and when they choose. TVUPack video transmitters are available in backpack, camera mount and belt mount configurations.



To address the bandwidth and instability challenges of 3G/4G wireless networks, TVU Networks developed its proprietary Inverse StatMux technology, which dynamically segments a live video signal and transmits these through multiple independent 3G/4G connections. Its intelligent control system monitors the bandwidth and performance of each connection to ensure that each wireless connection is fully utilized, delivering the stable broadcast-quality live signal.



The TVUPack family of products has been used to deliver live HD footage from events including the London Olympics, U.S. presidential elections, the World Cup, Hurricane Sandy and the Super Bowl.



