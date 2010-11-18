Sony Sneak Peaks NXCAM HD

PARK RIDGE, N.J.: Sony is developing a new type of E-mount interchangeable lens camcorder equipped with a Super-35mm equivalent large-format CMOS sensor. The vendor provided a sneak peek of the new NXCAM model this week. It’s expected to become available mid-2011.



The Super-35mm-equivalent sensor is said to have “extraordinary performance in terms of picture quality and sensitivity, and is able to create rich ‘Bokeh’ effect--beautifully defocused image--that is perfect for artistic story-telling in motion picture.



The E-mount interchangeable lens system is identical to that of Sony’s “α” series NEX-5, 3 and Handycam NEX-VG10, and E-mount lenses will be compatible with the new NXCAM model. A short flange-back distance allows various “α” A-mount lenses to be mounted via an adaptor, the LA-EA1. Other lenses can be attached using third-party mount adaptors, Sony said.



The recording format will be AVCHD, the same used in the NXCAM HXR-NX5 professional camcorder. There is also a plan to implement 1080p recording modes using MPEG-4/H.264.