Sony PS4 Sales Surpass 7 Million Units

TOKYO—Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. announced that the PlayStation4 cumulatively sold through more than 7 million units globally as of April 6, 2014.

More than 20.5 million copies of PS4 software had sold in retail stores worldwide and through digital downloads on PlayStationStore as of April 13, 2014. Approximately 120 titles are available or coming in 2014. The PS4 system’s games portfolio will continue to expand with titles such as Destiny (Activision), The Elder Scrolls Online (Bethesda), Alien: Isolation (Sega), NBA 2K15 (2K), Watch_Dogs (Ubisoft Entertainment), #DriveClub (SCE WWS), MLB 14: The Show (SCE WWS) and The Order 1886 (SCE WWS). The independent development community continues to deliver new titles for PS4. Upcoming games for 2014 include N++ (Metanet Software), Galak-Z: The Dimensional (17 Bit Games), Transistor (Supergiant Games), Secret Ponchos (Switchblade Monkeys Entertainment), The Witness (Thekla, Inc.), Octodad: Dadliest Catch (Young Horses) and Daylight (Zombie Studios).

The integrated social capabilities of PS4 continue to be utilized, Sony said. More than 135 million shares have been captured via the “share” button on the wireless controller. Broadcasting via video streaming platforms Twitch and Ustream continues its growth with more than 4.9 million gameplay broadcasts and nearly 90 million spectate sessions. PS4 owners are also using broadcasting features only possible on PlayStation. Interactive streaming, which allows spectators to join sessions or interact with broadcasted games and affect gameplay by increasing or reducing obstacles and challenges, is exclusively available in certain titles out now, including Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition (Tecmo Koei Games, Ltd.) and Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition (SCE WWS).

The PS4 system is currently available in 72 countries.