Sony Launches New Lineup of 4K HDR Professional BRAVIA Displays

SYDNEY—Sony is adding 14 professional BRAVIA 4K HDR displays to its portfolio of displays with the launch of the BZ50L, BZ40L, BZ35L and BZ30L series.

The displays, which are optimized for commercial environments where reliability, picture quality and broad compatibility are required, will be on display at InfoComm 2023 on Sony’s booth, #1701, from 14-16 June in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Options for the displays cover high-end, mid-range and standard needs, and range in sizes from 43 inches to 98 inches.

The bright BZ40L series features a state-of-the-art panel treatment and the BZ40L’s Deep Black Non-Glare Coating offers both high haze and low reflection, while maintaining deep blacks and high contrast.

The latest professional BRAVIA display series consists of the following models:

The flagship BZ50L with Sony XR processing and unrivaled picture quality boasts 780 nits of brightness in a larger sized display with the FW-98BZ50L (98 inch). Additional highlights of the 98-inch BZ50L include a 22% reduction in weight and 28% slimmer bezel width when compared to Sony’s professional BRAVIA BZ40J series. To help make the large model more portable and installation friendly, ergonomic horizontal handles are incorporated into the bottom of the display, while vertical handles are featured on the top.

The high brightness, non-glare BZ40L series with X1 processing achieves 700 nits at a high 47% haze with anti-reflection (except for the FW-85BZ40L, which achieves 650 nits at 58% haze), without loss of contrast. It is available in FW-85BZ40L (85-inch); FW-75BZ40L (75-inch); FW-65BZ40L (65-inch); FW-55BZ40L (55-inch).

The enhanced BZ35L series features increased storage and 550 nits of robust brightness and an X1 Processor and is available in FW-75BZ35L (75-inch); FW-65BZ35L (65-inch); FW-55BZ35L (55-inch)

The complete BZ30L series offers a full range of sizes, X1 processing (except for the FW-98BZ30L, which is equipped with an XR Processor) and 440 nits of brightness in the FW-85BZ30L (85-inch); FW-75BZ30L (75-inch); FW-65BZ30L (65-inch); FW-55BZ30L (55-inch); FW-50BZ30L (50-inch); FW-43BZ30L (43-inch)

All 14 models incorporate sustainability elements – from the use of SORPLASTM recycled plastic and less ink usage on the cartons to an optional stand for less waste and ECO Dashboard for better understanding power consumption based on settings configuration.

Additional common features include 24/7 operation, one step setting of pre-sets for easy configuration and customization, mirroring capabilities, Pro Mode technology for simplifying operations, a uniform bezel design, flexible installation for portrait and tilt mounting, as well as support for multi-display installation to enable tiling and a side logo for blend-in design purposes.

The BZ50L, BZ40L and BZ35L series include an increased internal storage of 32GB for more flexibility and ease of use. All models, feature a new center alignment rail kit for easy mounting, while the 98-inch options come standard with center aligned VESA patterns. The portfolio also incorporates a common chassis design for easily choosing suitable brightness models without requiring installation re-design.

The new professional BRAVIA display line-up will also support Sony’s Alliance Partner Network, allowing for even further integration and compatibility with established and emerging solutions providers across corporate, education, transportation and retail applications.

In Australia and New Zealand, the new BZ40L, BZ35L and BZ30L series will be available from October 2023 through authorized Sony Professional Resellers.

For more information on Sony’s professional display technologies, please visit: