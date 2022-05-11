Sony Joins GPA’s Partner Program

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony has joined GPA’s Partner Program as a strategic global display vendor.

GPA is a global organization of audio, video, and unified communications business units, who are committed to sharing best practices to guarantee the same excellent customer experience across the globe.

The GPA partnership allows Sony to fill the gaps and ensure a strong offering of its Professional Displays and Solutions to new and existing customers.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have joined GPA as a display vendor, joining one of the world’s largest AV organizations, and bringing our spectacular products and solutions to clients across the globe, including our newly launched BRAVIA 4K 100” and 32” professional displays,” explained Damien Weissenburger, head of professional displays and solutions Europe. “For a long time, our customers have asked for central contact points with local supply and support who understand the local nuances of doing business in their market, to make it easier for communication and a seamless deployment for the end user. By joining the GPA network, we can collaborate with talented professionals in the AV industry and ensure that the ultimate customer experience is delivered every time. We look forward to engaging with each individual local GPA business unit to build a strong relationship and solidify mutual growth plans,”

GPA has a proven track record of working with Sony Electronics in America, who have been working with AVI systems (GPA Regional Business Unit in America) on a meeting room “tech in a box”, offered through a finance model.

“As business needs grow globally, we at Sony are taking measures to continue our transformation. Being able to provide solutions for our customers regionally and internationally is critical and we see the GPA as an important partner in the delivery of Pro AV technology to our customers,” said Rich Ventura, vice president of B2B, Sony Electronics’ Imaging Products and Solutions Professional Division, North America. “Their proficiency in standardization, knowledge of best practices and ability to leverage the strengths of their member organizations augments our best-in-class solutions. Together we’re enabling a streamlined process that emphasizes quality, expertise, speed and scalability and supports our shared commitment to deliver a superior end-to-end experience to our customers.”

Sony is exhibiting in Hall 3, booth 3E400, at FIRA Barcelona, Gran Via 10-13 May 2022. For more information visit https://pro.sony/ise

GPA is exhibiting in Hall 2, booth 2H700 at FIRA Barcelona, Gran Via 10-13 May 2022.