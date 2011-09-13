Sony Expands Memory Card Line

PARK RIDGE, N.J.: Sony is expanding its SxS Pro memory card line with a new version offering a write transfer speed twice that of previous models. The new SxS Pro 64 GB card, model SBP-64A, can read and write data at up 1.2 Gbps through an ExpressCard slot, without the need for an adapter, Sony said.



As image capture capabilities continue to improve with advances in camera technology and high-definition video recording, the SBP-64A allows users to continue acquiring video at ultra-fast transfer speeds to on-board media. Additionally, the card’s 64 GB capacity enables capture of 120 minutes of HD422 50 Mbps recording in the MXF mode. A fully recorded 64 GB card can be ingested directly to a laptop in eight minutes.



Proprietary technology in the SxS line enables the card to re-create the data management table in the event of a sudden power loss power or the accidental ejection of the card during recording. Like its SxS predecessors, the SBP-64A offers a salvage function and slow-motion recording made possible through its co-engineering with XDCAM HD/XDCAM EX equipment.



The new SxS PRO 64GB will be available in October.

