Sony Electronics Unveils Major Updates to Spatial Reality Display With SDK 2.4.0

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics has released the software development kit (SDK) version 2.4.0 for its Spatial Reality Displays (SRD), designed for 3D content creation.

With added multidisplay support, viewer log functionality, and extended development platform compatibility, this update allows content creators to produce even more immersive and high-impact 3D content, Sony said.

SDK version 2.4.0 introduces the ability to combine multiple Spatial Reality Displays for larger and more engaging visual setups. This new functionality offers:

Vertical Array: Stack up to four displays for life-sized, full-body figures or tall content that brings a lifelike presence to immersive installations.

Stack up to four displays for life-sized, full-body figures or tall content that brings a lifelike presence to immersive installations. Horizontal Array: Align up to three displays for wide-screen, panoramic 3D content, ideal for large-scale presentations and events.

Align up to three displays for wide-screen, panoramic 3D content, ideal for large-scale presentations and events. Grid Array: Create a 2-by-2 grid of four displays, producing the equivalent of a 55-inch screen, perfect for displaying large objects or creating impactful viewing experiences.

Another key feature of SDK 2.4.0 is its new viewer log capability. This tool allows content creators to gather quantitative data on viewer engagement, including the number of viewers and viewing duration, providing valuable insights into the performance of 3D content at exhibitions, events, and installations. This data can help optimize content and improve visitor engagement.

In addition, SDK 2.4.0 offers expanded support for leading development platforms. Those include: Unreal Engine 5.4; Unity Plugin DX12; and extended OpenXR compatibility

These advancements make it easier for developers to integrate the Spatial Reality Display into existing workflows, enabling the creation of highly realistic 3D content with more intuitive, efficient development processes, Sony said.

Alongside the SDK release, Sony will introduce firmware version 1.30.00 for the ELF-SR2 model at the end of November.

This firmware update builds on the display's capabilities by improving facial recognition performance, making the 3D viewing experience even smoother and more seamless. It also expands color gamut support with DCI-P3 and Rec.2020 compatibility, allowing for more vibrant and accurate color reproduction. The firmware also introduces side-by-side stereoscopic 3D viewing, which can be activated through the function (Fn) button, further enhancing the depth and realism of 3D content, Sony reported.

For more details and to download the latest SDK, visit the Spatial Reality Display developer site here.








