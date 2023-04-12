Sony Electronics to Debut Flagship 4K HDR BVM-HX3110 Monitor at 2023 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Sony Electronics is launching a premium 30.5-inch 4K HDR professional monitor for critical evaluation, color grading, live production and post-production. The new BVM-HX3110 features a Sony-designed dual layer anti-reflection LCD panel with Sony proprietary signal processing, supporting a higher peak luminance of up to 4000cd/m² while maintaining deep blacks, the company announced.

“Content creators are always seeking tools that help to accurately match and represent their creative vision and the BVM-HX3110 does just that,” said Anthony Kable, CCS Group Manager, Sony Australia. “We continue to act on customers’ feedback, which is why this new model offers a host of new features including an IP interface for enhanced flexibility. And of course, in keeping with Sony’s monitor design philosophy, it color matches with our most popular professional monitors.”

Along with characteristics such as accurate color reproduction, picture consistency and precision imaging, the BVM-HX3110 offers brighter specular highlights and introduces a new optional fast pixel response mode for reduced motion blur. It also provides a wider viewing angle, as well as standard IP interface for SMPTE ST2110 signals, to complement Sony’s Networked Live ecosystem. The well-established BVM-HX310 remains available as a companion model to the BVM-HX3110, offering consistency in color reproduction, gamma curve and operation, the company reported.

The monitor’s new standard toolset incorporates Waveform Monitor/Vector Scope (WF/VS), false color, focus assist, closed captioning, 3D LUT processing, and quad and side-by-side viewing modes, among other valuable features. In addition to fast pixel response, supplemental benefits include support for JPEG-XS as well as Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) through optional licenses. Additional optional licenses enable tools such as HDR/SDR conversion and a user 3D LUT signal-output.

Sony also reported that the BVM-HX3110 utilizes the same color gamut and works seamlessly alongside several of Sony’s monitors, including the BVM-HX310, as well as the PVM-X and LMD-A series monitors and the just-announced LMD-A180, an 18.4-inch HD HDR high grade picture monitor with a wide color gamut. Ideal for on-set monitoring, the LMD-A180 can also be rack mounted for general monitoring purposes. It replaces the LMD-A170 monitor.

A prototype of the BVM-HX3110 will be in Sony’s booth, #C8101, at NAB Show 2023 from April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is expected to be available in November 2023. The LMD-A180 is planned to come to market in the fall of 2023.