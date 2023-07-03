Sony Electronics Launches New Mobile Motion Capture System in U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Calif.—In a move that could make virtual reality and virtual production techniques available to a much wider group of creators, Sony Electronics Inc. has launched a mobile motion capture system "mocopi" in the U.S. market.

The new “mocopi” system, with its six small and lightweight sensors and a dedicated smartphone app available for iOS and Android, is designed to offer full-body motion tracking without the dedicated studios often used for motion capture.

It allows creators to capture their motion data or video of their avatars in motion with the mobile app or send motion data to compatible third-party software in real time. Utilizing Sony’s unique algorithms, the system provides accurate motion measurement with only a small number of sensors and a compatible smartphone, which enables users to create content or dive into VR from locations previously deemed impossible.

This will make motion capture techniques available to VTubers and creators in film and animation in ways that was not previously possible, Sony said.

In addition, ”mocopi” Software Development Kit (SDK) is available for major 3D development software such as Unity, MotionBuilder and Unreal Engine, which lets creators use “mocopi” in their workflows to pursue their creative visions. It allows developers to explore the use of full-body motion data obtained with “mocopi” for various use cases including Metaverse and fitness applications.

The system features:

Compact and lightweight sensors that are easy to wear. Each sensor measures at 1.26 inches in diameter and 0.46 inches in thickness and weighs only 8 grams. Users pair the six sensors to a compatible smartphone with “mocopi” smartphone app via Bluetooth, then simply attach the sensors to their head, hip, ankles and wrists to create movies with their avatars in motion or record-motion data.

Sony’s proprietary algorithm enables accurate motion capture with only six sensors. The sensors can be easily worn with Velcro bands and a clip included in the package. They also work completely wirelessly with built-in rechargeable batteries, meaning there is no need to find power source or fight with cables hanging around.

With “mocopi” and a compatible smartphone, users can easily create motion data even from outdoor locations or send motion data to compatible services such as VRChat.

Create avatar videos and export motion data using just a smartphone (iOS and Android). With the dedicated “mocopi” app, users can create movies with their avatar in motion with their compatible smartphone, using the data obtained from the sensors attached to their body. In addition to pre-installed avatars, users can import custom avatars. Recorded avatar movies can be exported as mp4 files or motion data from the mobile app.

“mocopi” SDK is available for major 3D development software such as Unity, MotionBuilder and Unreal Engine. With the SDK, creators will be able to receive motion data captured with “mocopi” directly to the compatible software on computers and instantly review the motion data on the software or stream the live video to social platforms. This opens up diverse potential use cases in professional film, animation and game production, to improve the quality and efficiency of creators’ works.

A detailed instruction video is available here.