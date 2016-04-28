Sony Earns Spot in NBC’s Olympic Coverage

PARK RIDGE, N.J.—Sony has been tapped by NBC Olympics, a NBC Sports Group division, to provide HD production technology for coverage of the 2016 Olympic Games that will take place in Rio de Janeiro.

Sony reports that it will provide more than 100 cameras to capture footage, including its HDC-4300 4K high frame rate camera system for HD replays. NBC will also use the PWS-4500 HAVC server to capture and store high-speed content from the HDC-4300. MVS production switcher models, like the MVS-7000X, and Sony LCD and Trimaster El OLED monitors are set to be used during production.

The Sony System Solutions teams and Project Management Office will help integrate the NBC Olympics production compound and studio in the International Broadcast Center in Rio. Sony’s Professional Services Group will also provide resources for 24/7 support.

The 2016 Olympic Games will take place from Aug. 5-21.