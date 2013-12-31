Sony Debuts PVM-A250 and PVM-A170 OLED Monitors

Sony PVM-A170 (left) and PVM-A250 OLED monitors



PARK RIDGE, N.J. —Sony has two new professional grade OLED video monitors with the addition of 17- and 19-inch models, the PVM-A170 and PVM-A250. The new displays feature a reduction of some 40 percent in both their weight, depth and power consumption as compared to previous Sony OLED professional units.



Other improvements include a reworking of the monitor enclosure design to minimize damage in shipping and handling in the field. The input connectors are now recessed into the monitor enclosure for protection and Sony is also offering optional corner “bumpers” to provide additional protection for the display panel and cabinet.



Further enhancements include lower-latency image processing and display (less than 0.5 field) and an I/P conversion system designed to automatically optimize signal processing.