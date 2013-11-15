Sony Announces Additions to OLED Professional Monitors Lineup

Sony’s PVM-A250 and PVM-A170 OLED monitors



PARK RIDGE, N.J.—Sony has increased its offering of professional grade OLED video monitors with the addition of 17- and 19-inch models, the PVM-A170 and PVM-A250, respectively. These new displays feature a reduction of some 40 percent in both their weight, depth and power consumption as compared to previous Sony OLED professional units. The company says that the reductions were made possible through a complete engineering rework, including the chassis configuration and the OLED panel itself. According to Sony if a truck owner replaced 50 older monitors with same-sized new OLEDs, the weight loss would amount to approximately 400 pounds. The power requirement for the 17-inch unit is down 14 percent and nine percent for the larger monitor was compared to comparable monitors.



“Given that OLED offers size and weight advantages over other display technologies, we can build the lightest and most power efficient production monitors available,” said Gary Mandle, the senior product manager for professional displays at Sony Electronics. “These new models have the screen size needed for critical evaluation, with a thinner and lighter design that’s perfect for live broadcasts and outdoor shooting. They even have a handle for easy carrying.”



Other improvements include a reworking of the monitor enclosure design to minimize damage in shipping and handling in the field. The input connectors are now recessed into the monitor enclosure for protection and Sony is also offering optional corner “bumpers” to provide additional protection for the display panel and cabinet.



Additional enhancements include lower latency image processing and display (less than 0.5 field) and an I/P conversion system designed to automatically optimize signal processing.



Sony says that the new PVM-A170 and PVM-A250 models will be available in Jan. 2014.