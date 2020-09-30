Sony Acquires Nevion

TOKYO—Sony has announced that it is purchasing Nevion AS, a provider of virtualized media production systems.

Sony has been a minority shareholder in Nevion since July 2019. This deal sees Sony acquire the remaining shares of Nevion, making it a subsidiary of Sony.

With the deal, Sony says that it is enhancing its portfolio, providing end-to-end IP and cloud-based production technology for broadcasting and other applications. This comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated trends related to remote production, as productions need to be able to combine on-premise and cloud capabilities. Sony says that this investment will enable it to work more closely with Nevion on integrated platforms.

“Through this investment, we will take the scope of IP-based remote production to the next level as one of our highly focused business fields,” said Mikio Kita, vice president of Media Solutions, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. “As the Sony Group, we pursue technologies to achieve ‘Remote,’ ‘Reality’ and ‘Real-Time’ solutions. With Nevion’s acclaimed expertise, we will deliver more integrated and optimal experience for our customers.”

No financial details on the acquisition were provided.