Sonnet Rolls Out SDHC to SxS Adapter



Sonnet Technologies has announced the introduction of a new adapter for operators of Sony XDCAM camcorders that allows them to use SDHC memory cards for content storage.



The “SDHC Adapter for SxS Camera Slot” product allows the use of Class 10 and faster SDHC cards. The adapter is available for the price of a single SxS card and allows the SDHC card to fit flush inside its shell, making it totally interchangeable with the SxS cards used by the XDCAM devices.



The adapter allows XDCAM users to shoot for longer intervals without the necessity of stopping down and offloading captured video, or purchasing the more expensive SxS cards.



Complete information is available on the Sonnet’s website.



