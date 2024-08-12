Solid State Logic To Feature New S400 Console, V4.1 Software Enhancements

Solid State Logic will debut the new S400 console and a variety of enhancements for its System T broadcast audio production platform as part of its V4.1 software update during IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Featuring flagship control for live-to-air broadcast applications in a compact and cost-effective format, the new S400 is well-suited for OB, event space and music applications, or anywhere premium control features are required but space is a consideration, the company said.

The S400 console offers the same high-quality fader experience as the S500, featuring premium 100mm touch-sense faders and a dedicated OLED display for every fader. Level metering and status LEDs covering dynamics, auto mix and external control are also present by every fader to further enhance visual feedback for operators, it said.

The V4.1 software update, which is available across all System T consoles and DSP engines (including virtual), delivers immersive 9.1.2, 9.1.4 and 9.1.6 channel paths and buses, in addition to existing 9.1.2, 9.1.4 and 9.1.6 monitoring capabilities, it said.

These join advanced immersive panning tools, a range of multichannel FX, including the SSL Bus Compressor, multiband compression, Dynamic EQ and delays as well as sophisticated Link Bus architecture for dynamics processing across objects and beds.

Additional studio-quality FXs are added to the System T FX rack, including SSL's highly regarded Blitzer vibe compressor and Sourcerer isolator. Parallel compression on every audio path is also now available, with each channel dynamics section now featuring a wet/dry control, it said.

The company also will make the European debut of System T Cloud, q virtualized audio mixing solution for live-to-air broadcast. Delivering new workflows and production agility, System T Cloud is an innovative platform offering flexibility and scalability for seamless management of live productions from multiple venues via the cloud, it said.

System T Cloud features:

Cloud instances of the Virtual Tempest DSP Engine and Tempest Control App.

256 processing paths.

Full immersive formats up to 9.1.6

Dante Connect cloud audio transport and routing.

256x256 Dante Connect connectivity on Virtual Tempest Engine.

NDI conversion options.

Hardware and/or software control positions located anywhere.

Control positions in multiple locations simultaneously.

More information is available on the company’s website .

See SSL at IBC 2024 Stand 8.B73.