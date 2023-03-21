Sohonet Acquires Cloud Collaboration Platform 5th Kind
The deal will allow Sohonet to offer a cloud workflow collaboration hub for the film and TV industry
LOS ANGELES—Sohonet has announced that it has acquired 5th Kind, a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform for the film and TV production industry.
Over the last decade, 5th Kind has helped thousands of creatives streamline their increasingly complex workflows with a cloud-based asset management and discovery platform that enables users to securely collaborate at global scale, across the entire content lifecycle.
The deal will combine Sohonet’s real-time remote collaboration technology and media network with 5th Kind’s near-time dailies review functionality and asset workflow platform. That will provide filmmakers with a secure, integrated and scalable collaborative experience for filmmakers and help users reduce costs and shorten production timelines as more creative workflows centralize assets and workflows in the cloud, the companies said.
“Content creation today is increasingly global, complex and data intensive,” said Chuck Parker, CEO of Sohonet. “As Sohonet becomes a creative-centric asset hub and workflow management platform, we are focused on connecting industry talent with the tools and resources they need, to the many places that they now work – on set, on-prem facilities, at home, private, public or hybrid cloud infrastructure locations.”
“With more than 60 production facility partners supporting high-speed on-set communications for over 700 soundstages at premium locations across the globe, we believe we will soon deliver on the much-discussed efficiency and effectiveness of cloud-first workflows by enabling the near-time upload of original camera files (OCF) from the production’s video village directly to the cloud,” Parker added.
“Productions will no longer be required to spend time and energy on a bifurcated workflow where proxies created on set for editorial and full resolution video assets are sent to the post partner via hard drives,” he continued. “By delivering the OCF directly into public, private or hybrid cloud repositories, productions can choose to anchor their post production workflows in the cloud. This allows their post production partners and creatives from around the world to collaborate quickly and cost effectively.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.