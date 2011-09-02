Softel guide explains file-based captioning, subtitling

Softel has published a new guide, "Subtitling and Captioning in File-Based Workflows," that explains how to simplify the complexity of multilingual subtitling and captioning processes delivered across multiple channels and over an array of platforms. With step-by-step practical guidance and two case studies from Turner UK and The Mill, this new Softel guide explains how feature-rich subtitling and captioning software can enhance productivity, while reducing operational costs within next-generation workflows.

The latest Softel Swift family of software provides systems for creating subtitles and captions in SD, HD and 3-D, supports most formats and languages and transmits them over multiple platforms including the Web and mobile.

The guide is available for download from the Softel website at www.softelgroup.com/guidepr.