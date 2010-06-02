Softel CSO Gordon Hunter to discuss subtitling, captioning challenges at BroadcastAsia2010

Softel CSO Gordon Hunter will deliver an assessment of the challenges in subtitling and captioning workflows at this year's BroadcastAsia2010 conference in Singapore as part of the "Optimizing File-Based Workflow and Asset Management" session on Thursday, June 17.

Hunter's presentation will examine the challenges of broadcasters facing an increasing regulatory and commercial requirement for subtitling and captioning, together with the solutions available to them for constructing highly efficient workflows for multiplatform output using server-based infrastructure.