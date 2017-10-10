SNY Drafts Ikegami Cameras for Sports Coverage

MAHWAH, N.J.—Sports are a team effort, and SNY has brought in some new additions to its production team with eight Ikegami HDK-95C full digital portable CMOS cameras and five HDL-57 companion POV cameras to its Manhattan studios.

SNY has placed three HDK-95C cameras on robotic heads in both its Studio 31 and Studio 41, plus a jib fitted with an HDL-57. Each studio also has a roaming HDK-95C. Two additional HDL-57s offer shots of the Manhattan skyline.

Part of Ikegami’s Unicam HD line, the HDK-95C is equipped with native multi-format 2.5 million pixel, 2/3-inch CMOS sensors. It features an upgrade path to 24p and 3G formats, including 1080/60p and 4:4:4 24p. The camera is 4K-ready with the Ikegami BS-98 4K multi-format base station.

The HDL-57 is a one-piece POV camera that utilizes the same CMOS sensors and Ikegami digital processing as Unicam HD cameras, something SNY said was important in its selection. Complete control is available using the same network control system as the studio cameras.

SNY uses its new cameras in its role as the official TV home for the New York Mets and New York Jets.