Snells Announces New Engineering Placements



BURBANK, Calif.: Snell has expanded their Americas division, announcing the appointment of three top-level experts.



Craig Turner has joined as the vice president of customer support. Formerly the head of post-sales support for all Harris products in their broadcast division and leader of the company’s pre-sales engineering team, Turner also possesses broadcast experience from his time as chief engineer at CBS-affiliate WRAL. Turner won a Technical Emmy Award winner for launching the nation’s first experimental HD channel while working at WRAL.



Lang Cookey will come aboard as senior automation product specialist, where he will conduct demonstrations of the company’s Morpheus and Morpheus ICE systems, architect playout solutions for Snell customers and provide post-sale customer support. Cookey comes to Snell from Harris as a senior automation product specialist for the U.S., managing support cases, training field engineers and contributing to future product development. He previously held numerous engineering roles with a variety of companies.



Jeremy Bradbury is joining Snell as their new automation field engineer, where he will provide support for a large-scale customer project currently in development, and will provide onsite support once the system goes live. Bradbury previously served as chief engineer of the Lockwood Broadcast Group’s network operations center. He will bring years of user-based experience with Snell’s Morpheus automation system, as the Lockwood facility has used it for many years.



